Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 October 2021 – A popular media girl has been exposed by her jilted ex-boyfriend and baby daddy after he released her intimate photos.

Annie Nixon, who works for NTV Uganda as a senior TV producer, broke up with her boyfriend over irreconcilable differences, prompting him to revenge by leaking the damaging photos.

In the leaked viral photos, she is seen in bed in her birthday suit after being chewed mercilessly.

Her ex-boyfriend took the photos without her consent.

Click this link to see the leaked photos… https://imgur.com/a/xNejc6x

She has taken to social media and issued a statement after the photos went viral.

Her statement reads: I have been made aware that my ex-fiancee, father of my son, a one Edgar Luvusi has released intimate pictures of me taken during our private times while I was asleep when we were still dating.

In what appears to be a calculated evil move to fulfill his two-year long threats to “ruin me” for ending the relationship over violence and infidelity, he deliberately spread the images to his friends. I would like to apologize to my friends, family, and employers over these images.

I would also like to express my disappointment over Edgar’s predatory betrayal. This is surely not something that I expected from the father of my child. This is so inappropriate of the father to our little son.

The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and I do pray that justice is served to avoid him preying on other unsuspecting ladies out there. I do ask for your understanding and support during this difficult time for me my family and most definitely my son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.