Friday, October 1, 2021 – Kenyans on social media have blasted former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, for neglecting his wife who is seriously ill.

In a social media post on Thursday, Mukami Mwaura admitted to having depression after losing two children through miscarriages.

Mukami said she sometimes finds it hard to get out of bed in the morning due to depression.

“Some days even finding the strength to wake up in the morning and be functional is difficult but nobody understands that it takes everything in me just to drag myself out of bed.

“But I am not going to give up fighting for myself within my own mind.

“I will not let depression take my joy away.” Mukami said.

Mukami’s statement has elicited many reactions on social media with many accusing the senator of propagating ‘wheelbarrow politics’ and insulting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga instead of taking care of his sick wife.

