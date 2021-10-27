Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the party to watch in Mt Kenya in 2022, going by sentiments made by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, on Wednesday.

UDA is a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto, which he is planning to use as a political vehicle in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

On Tuesday, UDA received a huge boost after Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, dumped the Jubilee party and joined the ‘hustler movement’.

Kang’ata, who is a UDA member, welcomed Waiguru to the party and also leaked that several Kieleweke MPs from Nyeri County and Murang’a County are on their way to UDA.

“John 14:2-In my father’s house there are many rooms.

“If it was not so, would I have told you are going there to prepare a place for you?

“One of Kileweke Nyeri County MP has made a contact with My Associate, intending to join UDA.

“And another from Murang’a.Watch this space,” Kang’ata hinted on his Twitter page.

