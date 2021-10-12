Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has poured cold water on the appointment of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, as the Luhya community chief negotiator.

In a meeting held at Kakamega Golf Hotel, Governors Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega), Wycliffe Wangamati(Bungoma), Wilberforce Otichillo(Vihiga) and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), endorsed Atwoli as the man who will negotiate on behalf of the Luhya community and ensure they are in the government in 2022.

The leaders also vowed to put in place fundraising strategies to promote their favorite candidate’s campaigns and warned that they would not be nice to leaders who are against the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting about the meeting on Tuesday, Malala downplayed the installation of Atwoli as the community‘s spokesman, saying Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) remains the community kingpin and spokesman.

“I want to say to the governors and their supporters who were hosted by Atwoli at the Golf Hotel and appointed him as Luhya’s spokesperson that if you are not a presidential candidate, you have nothing to do with them in the political negotiations,” Malala said.

