Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 October 2021 – KRG The Don is a controversial Kenyan singer who has been parading a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

Ever since he shot to fame, Kenyans have been questioning the source of his immense wealth since his songs don’t top charts despite spending millions of shillings on high-budget music videos.

When asked in a past interview where he gets money to fund his flashy lifestyle, he said that his money comes from business.

He alleged that he has a construction company and also runs a transport business.

However, it’s now emerging that he is part of a notorious gang that is involved in the printing of fake money.

Blogger Edgar Obare shared photos of the self-proclaimed richest musician in Kenya printing fake money in an apartment.

Edgar reached out to him to clarify on the leaked photos but he didn’t respond.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.