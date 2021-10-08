Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is not looking to be endorsed and funded by Mt. Kenya billionaires, many of whom have now endorsed his political rivals, among them ODM Leader Raila Odinga and OKA principals ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This was revealed by his ally and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, who noted that the DP is engaging directly with the electorates who will have a say during the 2022 General Election.

According to Gachagua, Mt. Kenya billionaires don’t speak for the region and don’t have many votes themselves that is why Ruto is not interested in them but the real voters on the ground.

“William Ruto is already engaging the voters directly, he does not need to meet these people who will bring 50 or 100 votes or so.”

“William Ruto is engaging with over seven million people on a daily basis.”

“Let Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi engage these 50 people and see what they will do for them,” he maintained.

Mount Kenya Foundation, chaired by banking guru Peter Munga, has been meeting several presidential aspirants.

Yesterday, they hosted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals despite most of the bigwigs including media Mogul SK Macharia, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s maternal uncle George Muhoho, former Kenya Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair James Mureu missing the meeting.

The meeting with OKA came just days after they met Raila and made it clear that they have not settled on a presidential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST