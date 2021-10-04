Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Kenyans across the political divide have ganged up against President Uhuru Kenyatta after a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed how the Head of State has stolen stashed billions in offshore accounts abroad.

The report dubbed ‘Pandora Papers’ exposed how Uhuru, his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, his brother Muhoho Kenyatta, his sisters Pratt and Nyokabi, have been stashing stolen money abroad to the tune of several billion.

Amid the expose, Uhuru has joined other Heads of State in Addis Ababa for the inauguration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Uhuru and his entourage arrived in the Ethiopian capital on Monday afternoon aboard a Kenya Airways aircraft.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali was re-elected for a second 5-year term in July when his Prosperity Party secured a parliamentary majority by winning 410 out of 436 seats.

Other leaders who are attending the inauguration include Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari.

