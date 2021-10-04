Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has revealed what would have happened in the country if Deputy President William Ruto was named in the Pandora Papers expose.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians, and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among a dozen of corrupt world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers, where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

The expose revealed Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Sh 3 billion.

Commenting about the expose on Monday, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, revealed what would have happened if DP Ruto was also mentioned.

Miguna said if Ruto was named, the government would have confiscated his passport, his bank accounts would be frozen and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga and his supporters would be marching naked in the streets calling for the resignation of the second in command.

He further said the government would have mobilised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to camp in Ruto’s Karen’s home, making unimaginable demands.

“If @WilliamsRutowas in #PandoraPapers, his passport would have been withdrawn, bank accounts frozen and Conman @RailaOdingaand his cows would be marching NAKED in villages and towns.

“Parliament would have been convened. @DCI_Kenya and @EACCKenya would be camped in Karen, “ Miguna wrote.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority would be in court under a certificate of urgency demanding KES 10 TRILLION in over-due taxes and seeking orders to sell all @WilliamsRuto’s chickens in Sugoi, the Karen mansion, Weston Hotel and other assets. #PandoraLeaks #PandoraPapers @ICIJorg,” Miguna added.

