Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has threatened to shut down all media houses spreading hate speech ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This follows the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto in Busia County on Saturday, where his motorcade was pelted with stones by residents who don’t subscribe to his Hustlers Narrative and the bottom-up economic model.

Speaking during the launch of a local station in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Matiang’i condemned the stoning of Ruto’s convoy, saying as a government, they will not tolerate any acts of political intolerance in the country.

“We started like that in 2007, and you know where we ended.

“This time around, we will not wait and procrastinate, we will act with speed and firmness, on all those things,” the Interior boss stated.

He noted that his office would do everything it can to ensure that there are free, fair, and peaceful elections.

According to Matiang’i, the ministry would ensure that there is an environment for peaceful campaigns.

The CS added that any politician was free to conduct political campaigns anywhere in the country and that difference of opinion is not enough reason to cause instability in the country.

He directed the police to act firmly against any act of intolerance and political misconduct and assured that the police would not be biased in enforcing the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST