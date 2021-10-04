Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has extended the existing Covid-19 containment measures for another 30 days.

Speaking on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said the country is yet to hit the World Health Organisation(WHO) recommended positivity rate of five percent for a consistent period of 14 days.

“The containment measures including the curfew hours of 10 pm to 4 am will remain there and this is for two reasons… number one is that we are still as far as the positivity rate is concerned we are still above the WHO recommended figures in terms of two weeks period when you have got less than 5 percent of positivity rate at a high testing level,” Kagwe said

He added: “We need the 30 days and extend the time so that we can vaccinate as many people during that period as possible.”

The CS said after vaccination is when the government will be able to fully open the economy.

“…and we hope to do so during the period that we have announced. As we head for the Christmas holidays we need to ensure that as many people in this country have been vaccinated as possible,” he said.

Kagwe also said the decision to extend curfew was arrived at in consultation with the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid and the Head of State.

