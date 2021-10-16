Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Robert Wanjala Watira, the father of notorious serial killer, the late Masten Wanjala, has expressed his sadness and disappointment following the gruesome murder of his wayward son by his fellow villagers in Bungoma.

The angry villagers lynched Masten Wanjala who had escaped Jogoo Road Police Station jail where he had been for over a month for killing innocent children and drinking their blood.

Addressing the media yesterday, Watira stated that he is ready to bury his son and asked the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to help him with the arrangement, including availing the body of his son to him for burial.

“I am ready to bury my son but I don’t have the means.

“I kindly plead with the government to help me.

“I just want them to bring my son for me to bury him,” the father pleaded.

Watira’s sentiments have come barely a day after he told the media that he is not interested in his late son.

“I’m surprised to learn of my son’s escape from jail.

“How did he escape? The police need to explain how he managed to do so.

“I have not seen him and I am not interested in seeing him,” he earlier stated.

Masten was murdered on Friday after he was spotted by locals in Bungoma upon his jailbreak.

