Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Eight suspects who attacked and stoned Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade have been denied bond.

The eight are accused of pelting the DP’s convoy with stones during his tour of Busia County on Saturday at Korinda junction.

Appearing before the Busia Chief Magistrate Lucy Ambasi, the eight suspects were charged with incitement to violence, obstructing the police officers while performing their duty and malicious damage to property.

The eight; Friday Ouma, Michael Omondi, George Odongo, David Ouma, Fredrick Okoth, Reuben Barasa, and two minors aged 16 and 14 years were denied bond and have been remanded at Korinda GK prison.

While delivering the ruling, Chief Magistrate Ambasi stated that despite the suspects being entitled to a bond, she was persuaded by the prosecution to deny them bond on various grounds.

“Whereas the accused persons are entitled to a bond as a constitutional right, I am persuaded by the prosecution counsel Mr. Namasake that there are grounds to deny you bond,” she stated.

They denied the charges against them with the Chief Magistrate directing that the matter be mentioned on November 5.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i ordered for the arrest of all those involved in stoning Ruto’s convoys in Busia and warned that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta will not tolerate any politically instigated violence.

