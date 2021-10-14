Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, pleaded with party leader and presidential hopeful Raila Odinga, to lower the cost of alcohol.

Speaking at Kamukunji grounds during the meet-the-people tour, Sifuna noted that Nairobians have been through a lot over the past year and are ready to let loose and have a good time.

Sifuna went ahead to explain that when he engages with young people in his capacity as ODM’s secretary-general, they usually ask him to inform Odinga to lower the price of alcohol.

He added that Nairobians also wanted Raila to lower the cost of maize flour, noting that life in the city had become unbearable after the pandemic.

“Young people want the cost of flour to be reduced to Ksh50… Baba young people have said because life is short they want to have a good time but the curfew has restricted them very much and they want it to be removed,” Sifuna stated.

“They have also told me to ask you to lower the prices of alcohol,” he added as the crowd cheered.

Raila was touring Nairobi to mobilize young people to register during this month that IEBC is enrolling new voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST