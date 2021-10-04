Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Even as the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, continues to deteriorate, after the handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Ruto has maintained that he holds no grudge against the president.

He said this in a letter to the Catholic Bishops, where he said he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru with the help of the clergy.

In his letter dispatched on September 16, just a day after the conference of the Catholic bishops offered to reconcile him with his boss, Ruto declared that he holds nothing against Uhuru.

“I supported him unconditionally and respect his mandate as head of state and government.”

“I have had the privilege and honour of serving as the deputy president for nine years during which much has been attempted and much achieved,” the letter said.

The bishops had on September 15 offered to intervene and end the war of words between Uhuru and Ruto for the sake of the country’s stability.

They cautioned that the strained relationship between Ruto and Uhuru is a threat to the stability of the country, especially at a time Kenyans are nearing the 2022 General Election.

Ruto has on a number of occasions accused Uhuru of orchestrating the handshake with Raila Odinga to push for constitutional changes to share power at the expense of serving Kenyans.

While admitting that the presidency, which he said he is part of, should champion national unity and work to better the interests of Kenyans, Ruto said it was sad that the path they chose with Uhuru in 2013 had been derailed.

“It is also for this reason that I appreciate with humility your concerns about the state of my relationship with the President in the context of peace and tranquility in the country,” he said in the letter.

The DP protested what he termed the return of political intolerance targeted at his team and which appears to be having the blessings of security enforcers.

He accused the police of turning a blind eye to obvious cases of political intolerance.

“I regret to share observations which indicate that, for a while now, this intolerance has found violent expression,” he said.

“In Naromoru (Nyeri), Kisii, Taita Taveta and Kenol (Murang’a), violent attacks were waged, unrestrained by heavy security presence in a manner suggesting unacceptable complicity,” Ruto stated in the letter to the bishops.

