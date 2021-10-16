Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has said it’s clear the country is more united after his grand entry in the Rift Valley, a rich voting bloc believed to be allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Raila, it was evident from the mammoth crowd that received him in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, that the country was coming together as one, as he took the opportunity to thank the crowd for the warm reception.

“It’s evident we are all coming together, thank you, the cradle of mankind,” Raila said.

Raila was speaking at the 64 Stadium in Eldoret after he had earlier on addressed delegates of ODM in the town drawn from counties of the North and the South Rift.

He was received massively by a sea of humanity in Ruto’s backyard.

The former premier was on a tour of the region that has been perceived as a stronghold of DP Ruto.

He was hosted by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, among other notable leaders.

Raila is seeking to woo residents and leaders of the region that massively voted for him in 2007.

In his address to the mammoth crowd, Raila sought to liberate himself from accusations that he abandoned the region after he changed tune and joined the grand coalition government with his one-time opponent, Mwai Kibaki.

In his 2022 promises for the region, Raila promised to breathe life to defunct industries and factories that used to control the economy of the vast Rift Valley region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST