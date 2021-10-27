Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has sent a warning to his Kirinyaga counterpart, Anne Waiguru, after joining Deputy President William Ruto’s political wing.

In a statement on his social media channels, Lee Kinyanjui wished Anne Waiguru the best in her new political home; UDA but warned she might have made the move too early hence it might backfire.

“We have learnt of the decision by our colleague to sign up with team yellow.

“As the Igbo say, a toad does not run in the daytime for nothing.”

“We respect her decision and wish her well in the coming season. “We shall remember her as a respected and resourceful member of our team,” Lee Kinyanjui said.

The Nakuru governor, who is also allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, went ahead to warn that Waiguru joining Ruto’s political wing was not the right move at the right time for it may ruin her political career.

“In politics, timing is key, it is what distinguishes a masterstroke from a disastrous move.

“It has ended many careers if not well thought,” he said in an indirect reference to Anne Waiguru’s move to dump the Jubilee party.

Kinyanjui explained that Waiguru would have considered making the big move in January 2022, a few months before the General Election slated for August next year.

“Having said that, I am reminded of the parable of the ladies who finished their oil before the main wedding.

“When the final day came, they were empty.

“The wedding starts in January,” he added in reference to the Bible verse which teaches against being hasty.

But to Anne Waiguru, joining Ruto’s camp was a well-thought-out move that will work well for her political career.

The Kenyan DAILY POST