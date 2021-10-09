Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Kajiado East Member of Parliament, Peris Tobiko, has responded to her frustrated husband, Kishanto Ole Suuji, after he accused her of hosting Deputy President William Ruto in their matrimonial home without his knowledge or approval.

Reacting to the protest by her husband, Peris Tobiko said she is not a coward to be stepped on by her political competitors who think she is ‘Jonny come lately’ in the political scene.

According to her, the current feud and misfortunes have been orchestrated by her political competitors but will not be cowed by their sentiments.

Tobiko asked the 102,000 voters to register and be part of the UDA party ahead of the upcoming 2022 General Elections, while at the same time urging the electorate she comes with good intentions.

“I have come to add value, but I come with good intentions even to my political competitors, and all I ask for is equality and justice in the party nominations,” Tobiko said.

Tobiko, at the same time, asked current Governor Joseph Ole Lenku to pack his bags and go home, urging the residents, she is the right person to propel the UDA party flag.

Tobiko has been an active supporter of Jubilee and the handshake until a fortnight ago, where she announced that she would be hosting the DP at her home.

She is currently an aspirant for the Kajiado gubernatorial seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST