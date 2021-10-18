Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 October 2021 – A heartwrenching CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a Boda Boda rider was involved in a grisly road accident in Rongai, shortly after dropping a client.

In the footage, the lady who was being ferried is seen alighting from the motorbike with her baby before paying the rider his dues.

The rider then takes off and after joining the main road, a speeding Probox that was being driven carelessly crushes him.

It’s not clear whether the rider survived the tragic incident.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.