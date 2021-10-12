Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has resorted to bribing people to register as voters at least to shore up its numbers.

This is after the IEBC database revealed that Raila’s traditional strongholds of Nyanza and Coast, as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strongholds in Central Kenya, have registered the least number of the 6 million targeted voters in the last one week of the exercise, compared to Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley base.

Reacting to the news, the ODM Party has promised members of public freebies if they register as voters in the ongoing registration exercise.

Led by Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati, the ODM legislator said that anyone within Kisii County who registers as a new voter will be given a bottle of soda.

Arati, who has served as an MP for two terms, is currently eyeing the Kisii County gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

“As from next week, anyone who registers as a new voter or anyone with a voter’s card will be passing through here and get a bottle of soda,” Arati stated.

He said that he had also put people in the ODM officers who will be searching names of registered voters and as soon as they get that one is registered, they will be given a soda.

Last week, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s diehard, said that he will only be issuing bursaries to people who are registered as voters.

