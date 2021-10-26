Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s husband, Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, has supported her move to officially join Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

Speaking earlier today, Waiganjo noted that he fully supports his wife’s decision to ditch President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for Ruto’s UDA.

“I support her 110 per cent. That is her prerogative. Respect demands that I support her,” Waiganjo stated, adding that this was solely Waiguru’s decision, to which she had the right and freedom to make.

Waiguru officially joined UDA today after meeting with Ruto.

According to her, Kirinyaga residents urged her to dump Uhuru’s Jubilee for Ruto’s UDA to secure her political future and career.

The governor has repeatedly reiterated that she would seek re-election in 2022, rather than seek endorsement as a presidential running mate.

