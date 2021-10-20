Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Tech Company Wapi Pay has announced the replacement of the scandalous Ndichu brothers after the weekend incident in which they were filmed beating up two women who had refused to have sex with them.

In a statement, Wapi Pay announced that the company co-founders, Eddie and Paul Ndichu, will step aside as current Chief Executive Officers with immediate effect to allow investigations to take place.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Wapi Pay’s Board of Directors announced that Elizabeth Kariuki would take over as interim CEO.

The Board affirmed its commitment to conclude the investigations within the next 30 working days.

“As indicated earlier, Wapi Pay is built on, and practices, a culture of respect for all its stakeholders, employees and customers and does not tolerate any form of discrimination, including but not limited to any form of Gender Based violence,” read part of the statement.

Soon after, Eddie Ndichu, who also happens to be Janet Mbugua’s estranged husband, issued a statement regarding the development.

“I am extremely saddened by the incident being highlighted across online media platforms.

“At the moment, I cannot comment on this matter as it is being handled by the appropriate authorities.”

“For now I have taken some time off to reflect on this embarrassing and unfortunate situation and will cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure a speedy conclusion of the matter,” he stated.

The Ndichu brothers’ woes continue to mount after Eddie Ndichu stepped down as a board member of the Association of Fintechs in Kenya.

Further, Kepple Africa Ventures, one of Wapi Pay’s investors, withdrew its investment in the company.

