Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to have changed the 2022 political landscape to a great deal in a bid to beat Deputy President William Ruto in the upcoming presidential contest.

In his new strategy, Raila is banking on regional political kingpins including governors, senators, and community heavyweights to help tilt the 2022 election in his favour.

For instance, Raila has attracted the support of Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho, who shelved their presidential ambitions in favour of their party leader.

Apart from the two, the presidential hopeful has also attracted the support of Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), and Nderitu Muraithi (Laikipia).

Raila also has the support of Governor Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Martin Wambora (Embu), Muthom Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), and James Nyoro (Kiambu).

Apart from regional political kingpins, the former Prime Minister appears to have got the support of the Cabinet Secretaries including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) as well as Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Furthermore, there seems to be a clear strategy as demonstrated by Mt Kenya Foundation to help Raila to gain the confidence of the region that has traditionally voted against him.

However, while the Opposition chief is keen on building an alliance using regional kingpins, Ruto is on the other side traversing the country meeting the voters accompanied by a group of political greenhorns, mostly first-term Members of Parliament as he drums up support for the hustler narrative.

Ruto is on record accusing his boss, President Uhuru and the former Premier of assembling tribal chiefs to fight his State House bid.

