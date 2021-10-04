Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is among dozens of world leaders who have stashed millions of dollars in offshore accounts, according to a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed Pandora Papers.

The report has sparked a major outcry in Kenya with many wondering how can the President hide such a huge sum of money abroad when Kenyans are dying daily due to poverty and hunger.

The report revealed that Uhuru, his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, his brother Muhoho, his sisters Pratt and Nyokabi have 13 offshore accounts in Panama, the British Virgin Islands and Cayman.

One of the accounts, according to Pandora Papers, has Sh 3.1 billion.

Though the President has thanked the consortium for the expose, on Monday, the President travelled to Ethiopia for the inauguration of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

However, President Uhuru did not fly to Addis Ababa in his official plane as the Commander in Chief of the Defense Forces but used an alternative plane.

The Head of State flew to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Kenya Airways despite going for the inauguration ceremony in the capacity of the President.

Here are photos of Uhuru arriving in Addis Ababa on board a Kenya Airways flight despite many Kenyans knowing that he is client 13173 according to Pandora Papers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.