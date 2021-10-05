Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has predicted the number of votes former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will get from the Mt Kenya region during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Monday, Maina, who is one of Raila Odinga’s pointmen in the Mt Kenya region, said despite the propaganda peddled against Jakom in the vote-rich region, he will get the lion’s share of the votes in 2022.

Maina, who is currently a nominated MP, narrated how Raila was frustrated and detained but did not abandon his determination to fight for the rights of Kenyans.

Maina further said Raila Odinga’s detention and his quest for democracy is the reason Kenya isn’t a failed state.

The outspoken lawmaker concluded by saying that Raila will get 80 percent of the Mt Kenya votes in the August 9 General Election.

“Wakati huu pia sisi huko central tumeamua Ni huyu Mzee (Raila). Kila mtu saa hii anataka tu Baba akuje Mt Kenya, yule jamaa mwingine (DP Ruto) amekua akikimbia huko peke yake anafikiria ameshinda kura zote atashangaa.

“Mimi naona yeye akipata kama 20 percent ama 10 percent, na huyu Mzee (Raila) atapata about 80 percent,” Maina told Garissa residents when he accompanied Raila for a meeting on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST