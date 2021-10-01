Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has revealed that he has received multiple offers for the position of running mate from presidential aspirants.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the Kiambu Senator stated that he had held discussions with the aspirants over the offers.

The Senator was responding to a question by the show host, Trevor Ombija, over speculations that the two-term Senator was among the front runners for the DP’s position.

“Well, I have been approached. Let me be frank with you. I have been approached and I have had discussions with a number of them,” Wamatangi revealed.

However, he did not reveal the names of the aspirants who have approached him.

According to Wamatangi, he is currently focused on his role as the representative of Kiambu residents, and that the discussions would progress further in due course.

“I am training my focus on delivering work that I have as a Senator and as the Majority Whip to ensure that the government projects go all the way,” he stated.

During the show, the Kiambu Senator also defended Mt Kenya leaders who have demanded that the region get the DP’s position in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

“If you are going to do a deal with any community, you definitely must say what is in it for you.

“I believe whoever wants to come to court the people of Mt. Kenya, must tell them the kind of partnership they want to have with them.”

He explained that the demands were part of the negotiation tactics the leaders were using to protect the interests of the region.

“This is the kind of negotiations that come up all the time when you are having political formations. It is not good to pretend here that it doesn’t happen,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST