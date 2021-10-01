Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met members of the Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) at Safari Park Hotel on Tuesday, who endorsed his presidential bid in 2022.

The members led by Equity Bank Chairman Peter Munga and Royal Media Services (RMS) founder SK Macharia, also promised to finance Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns across the country.

Though the billionaires didn’t reveal the amount of money they will contribute towards Raila Odinga‘s campaigns, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, revealed the amount.

According to Sudi, Mt Kenya Foundation is a bunch of conmen and warned Raila Odinga to be careful with these old men from the mountain.

He said the foundation will raise Sh 3 billion but of the amount, they will give Raila Odinga a small share of the money and keep the remainder.

He gave an example in 2017 when the same foundation raised over Sh 2 billion for President Uhuru Kenyatta campaigns but they only gave him Sh 700 million.

“I would like to tell the Dynasties that it’s not a fault to be called that way since you refused that title yesterday.

“Nobody has a problem with you when you assemble to do your campaigns and empowerment, but when the children of the poor like us who understand the hardships associated with lacking give some money to the poor, you get very angry.

“You just convene there and take the money from abroad, but don’t con Raila this round.

“We know that you will gather more than 3 Billion. Give Him a good share. “Sudi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST