Friday, October 8, 2021 – Equity Bank is among corporate companies that have lined up to finance the campaigns of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

This was announced by Equity Bank Founder, Peter Munga, who said the second-biggest bank is ready to support Jakom’s presidential bid in 2022.

Raila, 76, is vying for the fifth time as President and has the backing of major corporate leaders, including Equity CEO, James Mwangi.

Impeccable sources say Mwangi is ready to give Raila Sh10 billion for his 2022 campaigns if he names him his running mate in 2022.

This report comes after news broke that Mt Kenya tycoons have come up with a list of individuals they would wish to be Raila’s running mate in the upcoming elections.

Mwangi was among individuals proposed to Raila.

He is said to have been included in the list because of his ability to raise campaign financing.

“Naming him as running mate alone will guarantee at least Sh10 billion from Mwangi and his network of friends,” said a source who is close to Raila.

However, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has capped presidential campaign spending in the next General Election at Sh4.4 billion.

This means that no political party can spend more than this amount during campaigns to popularise its presidential candidate to voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST