Friday, October 29, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance is in shambles following the bitter fallout between its two principals Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka, who are not even on talking terms today.

The feud between the two principals emanated from the fact that both want to run for the presidency and no one is ready to play second fiddle to the other.

While Mudavadi argues that he is accepted across the board and should therefore fly the OKA flag, Kalonzo says he has a majority of elected MPs and is the right man for the job.

Kalonzo’s Wiper Party has 27 members of Parliament while Mudavadi’s ANC has 17.

Additionally, the Wiper faction argues that Kalonzo Musyoka has proven to be more popular since he garnered more votes when he contested for the presidency in 2007 compared to Musalia’s votes in 2013.

It has also emerged that Mudavadi’s side is foreseeing a situation where Kalonzo Musyoka will join hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Since President Uhuru Kenyatta urged OKA to support Raila Odinga, Kalonzo is reported to have scaled-down his presidential campaign.

For this fear of being shortchanged by Kalonzo Musyoka, Mudavadi’s ANC has submitted documents for an alternative coalition to the Office of the registrar of political parties.

ANC has registered the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) which Musalia Mudavadi will use to chart his own political future.

However, Kalonzo Musyoka has in the past vowed not to work with Raila Odinga nor become his presidential running mate.

