Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) which comprises Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi (KANU), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) is now on the verge of collapse thanks to Ford Kenya.

According to sources, the ongoing battle of supremacy inside the Moses Wetangula-led Ford Kenya party is threatening to split the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) right in the middle.

In the latest onslaught, a section of leaders led by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, on Monday, declared that the agreement between Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula and OKA principals was illegal.

They argued that Wetangula cannot claim to speak or negotiate on behalf of the party.

They further accused the senator of denying them the opportunity to elect new leaders.

Wangamati, who has constantly been embroiled in public wrangles with Wetangula, invited the latter to the National Delegates Conference (NDC) scheduled for November 6.

“Even after the Secretary-General appealed to him to discuss the date of the NDC, he was not interested.

“August passed without the party holding an NDC,” Wafula Wamunyinyi, Kanduyi MP, added.

This comes amid Wetangula’s efforts to stamp authority nationwide and within OKA, which is expected to choose a 2022 flag-bearer from its four co-principals.

The faction alleged that Wetangula had postponed the NDC meeting for six years to frustrate his opponents within the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST