Monday, October 4, 2021 – This shocking video of a careless driver trying to overtake dangerously has left tongues wagging.

The reckless driver was following another vehicle closely and tried to overtake while he couldn’t see incoming traffic.

The careless driver was banking on the car ahead of him but it almost ended tragically.

Despite the horrific collision, we understand the there were no fatalities.

This is another example of how recklessness among drivers is the leading cause of accidents and even deaths on the roads.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.