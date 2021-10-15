Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – They say birds of a feather flock together, that is probably why Migori Governor Okoth Obado chose to dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and joined Deputy President William Ruto with whom they have some things in common.

Just like Ruto, who has been accused of many scandals ranging from land grabbing to looting public coffers, Obado has been accused of stealing billions from Migori County.

This was revealed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which accused Obado of embezzling a whopping Ksh2.6 billion in his first term as a governor.

According to EACC investigator Robert Ronoh, Obado, a strong ally of Ruto, awarded tenders to 23 firms associated with his relatives and associates during his first term as a governor.

“We received information from the intelligent department of the EACC that there was misappropriation of public money at Migori County Government whereby companies that are associated with Obado family members were awarded tenders to a tune of Ksh 2.6 billion between the financial years 2013-2014 to 2016-2017,” Ronoh told the court yesterday.

The 23 companies were registered immediately after the 2013 General Election when Obado was elected the first Governor for Migori County.

According to Ronoh, 7 out of the 23 companies are associated with businessman Jared Petre Kwaga, an associate of Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi further heard that efforts by EACC investigators to gather documentary evidence in the graft case were frustrated by County Secretary Christopher Rusana, who delayed in providing required documents.

The companies were Atinus Limited, Joyush Business, Mactebac Contractor, Deltrack ICT Services, Misoft Limited, Selectrack Consultants Limited, and Swfycom engineering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST