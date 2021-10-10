Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman, Johnstone Muthama, has called out ODM leader Raila Odinga for promising the youth state jobs if elected President in 2022.

In a tweet, Muthama asked Raila to stop fooling young people accusing him of nepotism.

The former senator said when Odinga had the chance to appoint a youth to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), he gave the job to his elder brother Oburu Odinga.

“Raila Odinga should stop hoodwinking youths with promises of plum jobs because when he got the chance at EALA, he gave it to his elder brother Oburu Odinga.

“That’s nepotism per excellence,” said Muthama.

He noted that one of the challenges the youth face is fake promises from politicians who only want their votes, adding that this is one thing they need to be cautious about.

“One of the greatest challenges, facing young people today, is seductive promises, half-truths and manipulated facts.”

“The Youth MUST be watchful about some of these politicians using manipulative deceit to vote them in.

“They’re after eating into their future,” he added.

Muthama, who supported the former Prime Minister in his 2013 and 2017 presidential bids, took a break from elective politics in 2017 before switching camp to support Deputy President William Ruto.

