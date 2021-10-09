Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Ailing Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, is raging with fury after NTV made fun of his burns.

This follows the discussion segment dubbed ‘Moses And The Burning…’ aired on ‘The Trend’, a weekly entertainment show on NTV, where Kuria claims they trivialized his condition.

In an interview, the lawmaker had given a descriptive explanation of how he got the burns and found himself on a hospital bed.

Disappointed after watching the comic show, Kuria attacked the NTV for making fun of his condition.

He sent a message to NTV, faulting them for taking advantage of his condition to create content.

In his remarks, Kuria said that the reason he was willing to open up was only to create awareness to the public and advise them to stay away from products not approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

“Dear NTV Kenya, the reason I spoke out was to warn the public on the dangers of using products and devices not approved by KEBS and/or Pharmacies and Poisons Board,” an excerpt from his statement reads.

Kuria further noted that it was uncouth for the show host and panelists to use his condition for fun, further castigating them saying he understands their lack of content.

“It was not to provide fodder to your comedy shows, much as I understand your content dry spell,” his statement read.

His sentiments were backed by a section of the public who shamed the show for joking with the MP’s condition while he was still unwell.

They demanded that the TV station apologizes to Kuria.

Kuria was admitted to the hospital after he burnt his legs while using an electric leg warming blanket, which he bought at a whopping Sh250, 000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST