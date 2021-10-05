Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has reacted to a dossier by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family have stashed billions of Kenyan taxpayers money in offshore accounts.

The dossier, dubbed Pandora Papers, revealed how Uhuru, his mother Mama Ngina, his brother Muhoho and his sisters Pratt and Nyokabi, own 11 offshore accounts spread in Cayman, Panama and the British Virgin Islands.

The dossier also revealed that one of Kenyattas’ offshore accounts had Sh 3.1 billion.

However, to fool Kenyans, Mutahi Ngunyi in a tweet, poured cold water on ‘Pandora Papers’ terming the report as ‘fishy and ill timed’

He also said if Deputy President William Ruto’s house in Sugoi is worth Sh 1.5 billion, how can they say Kenyattas are worth Sh 3 billion.

“These #PandoraPapers are FISHY – the TIMING.

“If Ruto’s house in SUGOI is worth 1.5 Billion, how are the Kenyatta’s worth 3 billion?

“How are they worth 2 Ruto Houses? Do not INSULT our intelligence @johnallannamu You used to THINK,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

What Mutahi Ngunyi failed to tell Kenyans is that ‘Pandora Papers’ revealed that the Kenyattas own 11 offshore companies and one single company holds Sh 3.3B.

Let’s assume each has 3.3B – that’s a whopping 36.3B which according to his hypothesis is 24 Ruto’s houses sitting out in foreign countries!

