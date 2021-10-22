Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, is among Mt Kenya leaders who are lining up to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2022, The Kenyan DAILY POST can now reveal.

According to sources, Kagwe is very much interested in becoming Raila Odinga’s running mate and he is doing everything possible to catch Jakom’s attention.

One of the things Kagwe is planning is to relaunch the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and be its Presidential flag bearer in 2022.

Kagwe has been holding strategy meetings with leaders among them former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, former Mathira MP, Peter Weru and a section of elders at a Nairobi hotel to lay down strategies on his possible candidature.

“The presidential bid is basically meant to help him raise his profile. “The ultimate target is to be Raila’s running mate,” said a source close to Kagwe.

But the CS has not been attending Raila’s campaign tours of Mt Kenya, with Kieni MP Kanini Kega being seen leading his tours of Nyeri County, even as sources claim that he wants to work with him (Raila).

Raila is, however, yet to hint on who he will be picking, something he is expected to do in February next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST