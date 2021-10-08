Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has lambasted local media stations for being clueless about the Pandora Papers.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

Uhuru is among a dozen of corrupt world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

The dossier revealed Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Sh 3.1 billion.

Most of the media stations led by Citizen TV have been pouring cold water on the Pandora Papers claiming it is a ‘normal report’

But Miguna told the media stations that the Pandora Papers was an investigative masterpiece that was conducted by 600 professional journalists and John Alan Namu was among them.

Referring to the Kenyan media as Githeri media, Miguna said Uhuru, who he referred to as Client 13173, is guilty as charged.

“It’s alarming that the Githeri Media and all the commentators they host keep referring to #PandoraPapers as something they have “watched.”

“The #PandoraPapers are 11.9 million documents. Not @johnallannamu’s brief video summary. #Client13173 is guilty as charged,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST