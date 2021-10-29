Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – Kenyans went on a looting spree at Ngata Bridge in Nakuru after a truck that was ferrying gas cylinders was involved in an accident.

Instead of rescuing the accident victims, passers-by rushed to the scene and started looting.

A video shared online shows members of the public almost causing a stampede at the accident scene as they rushed to steal the gas cylinders.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.