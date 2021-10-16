Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Musician Juliani is madly in love with Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lilian Nganga, if these photos they shared are anything to go by.

Juliani and Lillian have been the talk of the town since they made their relationship public in July this year.

While the Dandora born and bred rapper claimed that he had been threatened by Mutua over his relationship with Lilian, they seem to be enjoying their time together.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who is a close friend of Juliani and Lilian, shared loved-up photos of the lovebirds and went on to aim a dig at those opposed to their relationship.

Taking to Twitter, Bonnie wrote:

“Life is short, don’t let religion or societal expectations make you stay in an unhappy relationship.

“Go where you’re loved. If you have loved once, you can love and be loved again.

“Love is a choice. Love is beautiful. Don’t be afraid to love whoever you want to love.”

Check out the photos below.

