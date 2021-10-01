Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – KANU Chairman and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, launched his State House journey yesterday in an event attended by Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals.

Being a member of OKA, it was expected that Gideon would anchor his State House journey under the coalition’s umbrella.

However, he avoided the mention of the One Kenya Alliance and its framework to the utter shock of Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, who was represented at the event by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

In his speech, Gideon said that KANU, Kenya’s oldest party, has not been in the presidential race for 20 years, and it was time to regain its lost glory.

“The next General Election will be a re-defining moment for this country.

“KANU is ready to offer visionary leadership and if anyone is in doubt of our resolve, then the assurance is here,” Gideon Moi said.

Gideon Moi’s avoidance of One Kenya Alliance matters forced ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi to change his planned speech.

“As ANC, we are ready to walk with you in this. We shall talk, engage and consult to ensure we all succeed,” Musalia Mudavadi said.

Prior to the event, Musalia Mudavadi had prepared a speech inviting Gideon Moi to the presidential race within the One Kenya Alliance.

“After this moment, you, like the rest of us in OKA, is an equal partner.

“At OKA, we are a fully constituted quadruplet team now.

“We can now do the 4×400 meter relay,” read part of Mudavadi’s abandoned speech.

Since the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative, Gideon Moi’s KANU has been hinting at walking out of the One Kenya Alliance pact.

