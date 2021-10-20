Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met fierce resistance in Embu County on Tuesday while popularising his presidential bid in 2022.

Raila Odinga began his whirlwind tour of Mt Kenya East on Monday where he visited Maua, Meru town, and addressed a huge gathering outside Meru University.

However, on Tuesday, Raila faced stiff resistance at Nkubu town, where goons associated with Deputy President William Ruto heckled him.

Raila also faced strong resistance in Embu Town, where goons heckled area Governor, Martin Wambora and stopped Raila Odinga from addressing the crowd.

Some residents lit bonfires blocking roads forcing Raila Odinga to use his chopper and fly back to Nairobi.

However, political pundits have said Raila Odinga made a lot of gains in his tour of Mt Kenya East despite the resistance he faced in Embu and Nkubu towns.

Here are videos of Raila Odinga facing resistance in Mt Kenya East on Tuesday.

Governor Wambora tried to calm down the crowd who chanted Ruto…Ruto…but Embu residents couldn't be told otherwise

