Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today begun his two-day visit to Western Kenya, where he will popularise his 2022 presidential bid and his Bottom-up Economic model.

On Friday afternoon, Ruto took his campaign to Kakamega town, where he was welcomed by a huge crowd.

When addressing the crowd, one of his allies was heckled badly by residents who didn’t want to hear anything about him.

The visibly angry crowd started waving and shouting down at the politician, demanding that he stops addressing them, something that got the attention of the second in command, who quickly acted like an army general.

The DP pulled the politician aside and whispered in his ear, ostensibly to ask him to stop.

The politician complied and stopped his speech, something which assuaged the angry crowd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST