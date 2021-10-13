Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – Two-time World Championship bronze medallist, Agnes Tirop, has been brutally murdered.

Tirop was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Her body had stab wounds in the abdomen.

Reports indicate that the heinous act was done by her estranged husband.

Athletics Kenya (AK), through President Jackson Tuwei, has expressed shock upon confirmation of the sad news, saying Kenya has lost a jewel in the sport.

“AK is distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop.

“She was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

“We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track,” read part of AK’s statement.

The 25-year-old won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m, also winning the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

She also represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics this summer in the 5,000m, where she finished fourth on 2 August this year.

Here are photos of the scene where her body was found.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.