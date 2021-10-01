Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Gospel singer Size 8 and her husband DJ MO have lost their unborn baby.

Size 8 revealed on their YouTube channel that she fell ill and when she was rushed to the hospital, her condition worsened.

“My blood pressure rose to a high level and for some time stayed abnormally high.

“Doctors tried all their best to manage my pressure but it still kept fluctuating.

“They even administered different drugs to no avail.

“Currently my pressure is still high and I had to undergo surgery,” she said.

DJ MO revealed that the doctors decided to save his wife at the expense of their unborn baby.

She underwent a successful surgery that saw her lose their would be third child.

“As you can see the operation was good, everything has gone well. All I can say is God has a reason for everything.

“My wife’s blood pressure hit abnormal levels of up to 200-230 mm Hg. We thank God because Linet(Size 8) is very safe.

“Our doctor advised us, saying that we now had to save the mother. “We had no option but to allow them do the procedure,” he said.

Here’s a video of Size 8 in hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.