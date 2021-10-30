Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Former President, Mwai Kibaki, skipped the burial of his step-brother, Samuel Githinji Kibaki, which took place yesterday in their Othaya home, Nyeri County.

Speaking on the issue, Kibaki’s Personal Assistant Ngari Gituku, appeared not to give a damn about the burial as he declined to comment on the retired president’s absence at the low-key event held at their Thunguri home.

“Do you know how many brother’s Kibaki has or how many stepbrothers he has?”

“How many family members share the name?” Ngari played coy with the whereabouts of the former Party of National Unity (PNU) leader.

His son, Jimmy Kibaki, however, represented the family at the burial of Samuel Githinji.

This is not the first significant burial that Kibaki has missed.

In February last year, he skipped the burial of the second President – Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi – at the latter’s Kabarak home in Baringo County.

The former Head of State did not also attend the burial of the late Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Biwott in July 2017.

Kibaki has been away from the public limelight since he handed over power to President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST