Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters went the extra mile to popularize his visit to Nyahururu by parading an innocent baby around the town.

The baby, who was donning UDA attire from head to toe, was ferried in a wheelbarrow around the town by UDA supporters, who were chanting Ruto’s slogans.

The act has stirred emotions and attracted a lot of criticism on social media.

Here are the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.