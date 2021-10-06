Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto will have a hard time beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest.

This is after it emerged that the sons of the three former Heads of State have joined forces in support of Raila’s presidency in the 2022 General Election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of First President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, has successfully persuaded Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Jimmy Kibaki, the sons of late President Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki respectively to join Raila’s bandwagon.

According to reports, Uhuru, Gideon, and Jimmy may not directly campaign for Raila but will be working behind the scenes to ensure the former Premier takes the country’s top leadership.

“Although some members of those families may not be directly involved in the campaign, they will be supporting efforts to ensure Raila Odinga succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta whose constitutional term limits come to an end in August 2022.”

Some of the current plans are to form a coalition of several parties including the ODM, Jubilee, KANU, and PNU among others to support Raila in his presidential quest.

Last month, Uhuru directly recommended his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, as his best-suited successor in the 2022 race for State House.

“Haven’t we experienced peace after we came together with Raila Odinga?

“Haven’t we experienced development after the peace?

“Do you want the work to go on? Do you want that work to go on? The choice is yours? Will you make the right decision (in the 2022 General Election)?

“Will you make the right choice?” Uhuru posed in a direct reference to Raila Odinga amid cheers from the crowd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST