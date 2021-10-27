Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – The defection of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA spells doom for the DP, who now has to balance carefully between the competing interests of the governor and his longtime friend, Woman Rep Purity Ngirici, who is also eying the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat come 2022 on a UDA ticket.

Waiguru’s bold move has ultimately set the stage for a supremacy battle with Ngirici, who is also seeking to unseat Waiguru in the 2022 elections.

In what might be a recipe for disaster, the DP has the unenviable task of navigating through the storm between the two in a bid to ensure they remain united.

Speaking during an interview, Political analyst David Makali noted that the likely scenario would pit Ngirici as the favourite to retain the UDA ticket.

In regards to Waiguru shelving her ambitions to defend the gubernatorial seat for the UDA running mate slot, Makali noted that it was an unlikely possibility.

He noted that Ruto would ultimately give a government position to Waiguru in order to allow Ngirici to get the UDA ticket- essentially pitting the Woman Representative against Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

Similar sentiments were echoed by political analyst Dr. Barrack Muluka, who also intimated that the DP had a tough balancing act within the Mt Kenya region and in the country as a whole in order to satisfy the various interests and ambitions.

“It’s difficult to tell because we don’t know the conversations that they had before.

“We know Ngirici has been very close to the DP but Waiguru has affirmed that she listened to her people on the ground.”

“Obviously, the DP must have had a word with Ngirici to tell her of the moves that were to be made and the implications.

“So, we have to wait and see,” he stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST