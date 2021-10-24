Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Controversial Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, has surrendered to the police over an alleged shooting incident on October 23rd at Kanu grounds in Nanyuki town.

According to a police report, the rogue lawmaker shot a lady, identified as Joy Makena, on her right leg, just above her ankle and was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Fortunately, she is currently in stable condition.

Police officers from the Nanyuki Police station recovered two spent cartridges from the crime scene.

After the 2:20 am incident, the Senator, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is said to have gone into hiding.

However, after police launched a manhunt for the lawmaker, he has decided to surrender himself for questioning.

This comes days after his rival for the Lamu Senatorial seat accused of him of plotting to kill him.

According to Francis Mugo, Loitiptip assaulted him at the Manda Airport Jetty on Tuesday.

He stated that the rogue Senator broke his glasses, snatched his mobile phone, and tried to throw him into the Indian Ocean, minutes after Deputy President William Ruto had left the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.