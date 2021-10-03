Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to take responsibility should Raila Odinga’s presidential bid destabilise the country.

Speaking in Nakuru County yesterday, Gachagua accused Uhuru of backtracking on his word against Raila.

He claimed that Uhuru cautioned the country against electing Raila as president in 2013 because he was a mad man and incapable of running the country.

“It is the President who told us that the only problem facing Kenya is Raila Odinga.

“It is him who told us that Raila is a mad man,” Gachagua said.

The MP further said that Uhuru cannot backtrack on his utterances.

“It is the right of the president to change his mind but if Raila was healed, then Uhuru should direct us to the hospital where Raila was taken so that we can also take other madmen and women there,” Gachagua said.

In his address, Deputy President William Ruto castigated the handshake, stating that Raila’s entry into the Jubilee administration slowed down the development agenda in the country.

“We had invested a lot in the youth, farmers and the agricultural sector in this country but those who visited us and joined this government brought us trouble,” Ruto said.

Ruto described the BBI process as the most fraudulent and deceitful assignment ever undertaken by any Kenyan administration.

“They are now lying to us that some counties are underfunded and that BBI can solve this problem.

“Please, let us not lie to Kenyans.

“The 2010 Constitution allows for the allocation of more than 15 percent of budgetary allocation to the devolved units,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST