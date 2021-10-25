Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Kenyatta University lecturer, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, made a tribal statement.

Junet, who made his statement during Raila’s Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyamira County on Friday, said members of the Kikuyu community will not be in Raila Odinga’s government in 2022, adding that they will be treated as visitors.

“Next government will be of the Nyanza region, Mutahi, you will come to Nyanza as visitors,” Junet said.

Commenting on Junet’s unfortunate remarks, Kisiangani said Junet revealed the most guarded ‘ODM secret’ of forming an all Luo government and excluding other communities.

“After preaching hatred and lies against Raila’s political opponents Raila’s right-hand man Junet finally revealed the most guarded ODM secret – vote Raila so he can form a Nyanza government.

“Those supporting RAO are in for a shock. You are forewarned!,” Kisiangani wrote on his Twitter page.

